‘High yield maize variety to help resolve fodder shortage’

PESHAWAR: In view of the increasing shortage of fodder for animals, the Agriculture University Peshawar has developed a new variety of maize to help farmers get maximum quantity of fodder from the minimum area of land within the shortest possible time.

The seed can also be utilized for grain production, agriculture scientist and vice-chancellor Agriculture Prof Dr Jehan Bakht told The News.

The variety has been developed from African origin seed, which is heat resistant and can be grown in the hardest weather environment, he said, adding the variety is also the fastest growing and it can be fully grown within 40 to 45 days. The normal height of the plant is as tall as 12 to 14 feet and it is much thicker than the normal varieties of maize with broader leaves. The weight of one plant is more than one kilogram each, he asserted. Such taller and thicker plants produce maximum fodder for the livestock farmers to help them overcome shortage of fodder for their animals, Dr Jehan remarked. The variety can also be used for grain production to overcome food security, and it is more productive for the areas where there is shortage of land such as the hilly areas of the province, he pointed out. “This variety, if promoted in the province, will solve the problems of fodder shortage of the livestock farmers and will help in food security,” he concluded.