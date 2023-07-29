Zali Khel elders say won’t allow interference in Jirga system

WANA: Elders of Zali Khel tribe said here on Friday that tribal elders and Jirga system have a key role in maintaining peace in the area and no-one would be allowed to interfere in the area’s traditions.

Speaking to journalists in the Lower South Waziristan district headquarter Wana, a nine-member committee of Zali Khel tribe, including Malik Saeed Ullah Wazir, Malik Sardar Ali Wazir and Malik Saif Ullah Khan Wazir, said that many enmities had been resolved through the efforts of elders and jirgas in the area.

They said that political and non-political leaders and the government should not interfere in the jirga system of Zali Khel tribe.

They further said that Zali Khel elders were patriotic and have even sacrificed their lives for the country and their people.

“We won’t oppose the police system and will cooperate with them. But unfortunately, the police have failed to perform their responsibilities and could not stop drug smuggling, thefts, robberies and other crimes,” said one of the speakers. The elders said that they had always solved their problems in the area through Jirga talks, which they said were a major source of dispute resolution and peace in the tribal districts.