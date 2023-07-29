French envoy visits Data Darbar

ISLAMABAD: French Ambassador in Pakistan Nicolas Galey, who visited the shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh in Lahore, described it a comforting experience.

In a brief chat with The News the other day in a diplomatic reception, the French envoy maintained that the people of Pakistan cherished the presence of such shrines on their soil as they enrich its fabulous culture.

Ambassador Nicolas Galey said that Lahore is a city full of life and it has peculiar attraction for visitors. “I had a memorable experience visiting the Sufi shrine Data Darbar in Lahore. Thanks to the caretakers of the shrine and local administration for assisting this visit,” the ambassador tweeted. He laid flowers at the shrine and contributed “Nazrana” before standing silent for paying his respect for the sacred soul. The shrine administration offered him a traditional colourful “chadar” on the occasion. The envoy also shaked hands with people who had gathered around him before leaving the shrine.