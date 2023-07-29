Strikes and floods keep Odesa beachgoers away

Odesa, Ukraine: With its white sand and blue sea, Odesa´s beach looks inviting on a sunny afternoon, but there are plenty of empty sun loungers after Russian missiles hit Ukraine´s Black Sea holiday spot.

“Fewer people are coming, because of the explosions, strikes and missiles,” says 15-year-old Artyom, who helps out at a beachside bar.

“At weekends there are usually more people but it´s worse than before. It was better before the war.”

Pre-war, the beaches of the southern Ukrainian port city were packed in high season, with drinking and dancing till dawn.When Russia invaded, Ukraine mined the coastline, making some beaches no-go zones.

Then in June the Kakhovka dam in Kherson region collapsed, flooding the coast with mines, sewage and dead animals.

This month, Russia pulled out of a grain corridor deal and fired missiles that hit Odesa´s port areas and landmark buildings.

Sergiy Bykanov, 41, runs a bar selling beer and soft drinks and rents out sun loungers.

Takings are around 20 percent of previous summers´, he says, blaming the dam breach.

Afterwards, “there was no one here for two weeks,” he says.

“A lot of people are afraid (to come). That´s because of the water pollution after the strike on our dam.”

Some swimmers are splashing happily but others prefer not to risk it.

“I´m not swimming because I read there´s a lot of nasty stuff in here, after they blew up the Kherson dam,” says Maria, a 25-year-old model wearing a bikini and colourful beads.

“You could catch worms in here. I´m really afraid,” she says, laughing.

The beach is “very dirty”, agrees her friend, Katerina, 23, who works in an Irish bar.

“It´s actually amazing that they opened the beach for swimming, given the risk of naval mines, even when there is a breakwater (net),” she adds.

There was a major clean-up following the dam breach and swimming is allowed on netted beaches.

Information boards show photos of naval mines and advise on what to do if you find one.

“I´m here to sunbathe,” Katerina says.

“I haven´t seen my friend for a while and we just decided to spend some time together like we did before the war.”

Katerina returned to live in Odesa after going to Barcelona when war broke out.

She says she does not regret returning, despite strikes hitting close to home.

The Transfiguration Cathedral, severely damaged on Sunday, is “500 metres from my home”, she says.

“But I feel no fear, just hatred and devastation.”

Within sight of the beach is the port, whose grain facilities were also hit.

Wearing a sunhat printed with cannabis leaves, 17-year-old sunbather Artyom, from eastern Ukraine, says this is his first time on Odesa beach.

“It´s good -- it´s just that there are missiles flying here.”

The aspiring law student fled the massively bombarded eastern city of Bakhmut with his family and does not know whether his home is still standing.

He has lived in several different cities since, and has not found time before for a beach outing.

“You have to go, because you can go really crazy,” he says.

“You feel the walls are closing in on you.”

- Dolphins with flags -

At the nearby dolphinarium, some 60 parents and children are watching a performance, clapping along and filming on phones.

In patriotic elements added since the invasion, a dolphin colours in the Ukrainian flag with marker pens in its mouth.

A trainer also skims across the water, standing on dolphins´ snouts, and holding a national flag aloft.

The director Volodymyr Muntyan tells AFP the venue fits 900 and sometimes had a full house before Russia´s invasion.

“Unfortunately visitor numbers are down now,” says the 52-year-old.

“Due to the lack of tourists, first of all, and secondly, quite a large proportion of Odesans have left.”

The dolphinarium has stayed open throughout the war and took in dolphins from a sister venue in eastern Ukraine.

When all the beaches were closed, locals came here “and received positive emotions and energy from the dolphins”, Muntyan says.