Strategic importance of Pak-China relations stressed

Islamabad: The visiting Chinese delegates affirmed the strategic importance of China-Pakistan relations, highlighted the importance of next phase of CPEC and stressed the need for further deepening people-to-people contacts especially among the youth and vowed to further strengthen institutional relationships between think-tanks of the two countries.

The 4-member Chinese delegation was hosted here by Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS). The team was led by Yuan Jianmin, Counsellor of Xinjiang Autonomous Region Government. The delegation included Liu Zongyi, Secretary, China South Asian Study Centre, Shanghai Institute of International Studies, Wang Shida, Deputy Director, South Asia Studies, China Institute of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR) and Li Jingfeng, Associate Professor, Sichuan Academy of Social Science.

The wide-ranging exchange of views covered the evolving global environment, developments in major-power relations, impact of Indo-Pacific strategy on South Asia, achievements during the ‘Decade of CPEC’ and the salience of Pakistan China all-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership in international dynamics. Sohail Mahmood, DG, ISS, in his introductory remarks, extended a warm welcome to the visiting scholars. He underscored the importance of Pakistan-China relations in the contemporary world and the strategic significance of CPEC for Pakistan’s economic transformation and regional prosperity.