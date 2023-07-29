Youm-e-Ashur observed in Islamabad

Islamabad: The federal capital police took stringent security measures to counter any troublesome incident during the Youm-e-Ashur observed on 9th of Moharram-ul-Haram on Friday, with heavily deployed police and paramilitary forces, while, Military troops remained alert and kept patrolling in sensitive places.

The holy day of martyrdom or Yaum-e-Shahadat-e-Imam Hussain (AS) stands as a reminder to mankind for the heroic struggle and martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Holy Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon him), against the sleaze, corruption and obliteration of human right by tyrant ruler, and embraced Shahadat along with his two sons, 18 persons belonging to Bani Hashim and 72 companions.

Security remained tightened and Imam Bargahs and routes of mourning processions were strongly protected and secured to counter threats of terrorism hurled from the terrorist outfits.

Tops cops of the Capital City Police ensured providing peaceful atmosphere on the occasion of the holy day of Shahadat-e-Imam Hussain (AS). By and large 5,000 personnel of police and other law enforcement agencies including Rangers and constabularies, were deployed in and around Imambargahs and routes of the mourning processions. The route of the procession was covered and properly fenced as nobody was allowed to enter into the routes of the procession while the shooters were deployed at the commercial and residential buildings housing besides the routes.

Four-ring security plan was adopted to counter possible terrorist attack at every level, while surveillance was conducted by a team led by the operational commanders of the federal capital. Police commandos, Rangers and police and frontier constabularies participated to maintain peace during the observing the holy day, while, the military troops kept patrolling on sensitive places of the city.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations, all zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials visited the routes of procession to ensure effective coordination among the security personnel performing duty.

Special checking of the routes was carried out before the start of the procession, whereas the mourners were checked with metal detectors and walk-through gates installed at the entry points.

Earlier, a meeting presided over by the Senior-Superintendent of Police (Operations) Malik Jameel Zafar was held to review the security arrangements which was participated by all zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other officials. Speaking on the occasion, SSP Operations said that heavy contingents of Islamabad police and Rangers besides personnel of other law enforcement agencies will perform patrolling and security duties on this occasion.

The main procession would be taken out from Imambargah Asna-e-Ashri sector G-6/2 and will be completely cordoned off through heavy deployment.

He said that police officers including SPs will also visit various police posts, established on the routes of procession, check security duties and brief cops on how to ensure effective security. The streets and redundant tracks will be closed through barbed wires while proper lighting arrangements would be made along the route of the procession.

The SSP said that the procession will be monitored through safe city cameras, smart cars, surveillance and drone cameras and DIG (Safe City) supervised all this process. Armed policemen were deployed at rooftops of buildings while snipers were also taken positions at various buildings. The staff of bomb disposal squad was also conduct complete search of the procession’s route through robots and other modern technology.

Traffic squad of the Capital Police performed their duties properly and kept clear the route of mourning procession and the traffic around the Markazi Imambargah was remained in flow. SSP (Traffic) Mustafa Tanweer supervised the traffic squad till conclusion of the procession.

Special arrangements were made by the Special Branch for checking of participants and walk-through gates were installed at all the entry points of Majalis. Metal detectors were used for checking of participants of Majalis, processions and high vigilance was maintained by the police officials who helped in peaceful holding of all events.