Wall chalking, advertising spoil beauty of capital

Islamabad: The wall chalking, advertising and writing/ posting pamphlets have started marring the beauty of streets, service roads, greenbelts and newly built underpasses in the capital city.

According to the details, Roads and Marketing Department of the civic agency has allowed some private companies to advertise at selected places but wall chalking, advertising, writing or posting pamphlets is prohibited and considered a crime.

Different commercial spots are also used for the promotion of businesses, rallies of political parties and numerous other things that should not be permitted to be displayed on the public or private properties.

The wall chalking usually takes place late at night as chances are less to be seen during that time. It is considered a form of advertisement that is free of cost. When political parties adopt this way then many other people also utilize this 'opportunity' to promote their private businesses.

The political groups especially ruling parties use banners, flags and wall chalking with impunity as the city managers avoid taking steps against them due to political reasons. The civic agency in the past offered students and artists to play their due role to beautify the avenues and underpasses.