World Hepatitis Day: WHO warns of catastrophic effects of hepatitis

ISLAMABAD: World Health Organization (WHO) warned that viral hepatitis could kill more people than malaria, tuberculosis and HIV combined by 2040, if the prevailing trend of infection continues.

Hepatitis causes liver damage and cancer and kills over a million people annually. Of the five types of hepatitis infections, hepatitis B and C cause most of the disease and deaths. Only 21 percent people suffering from hepatitis C infection are diagnosed and just 10 percent people living with chronic hepatitis B are diagnosed.

Under the theme of “One life, one liver”, WHO’s World Hepatitis Day campaign highlights the importance of protecting the liver against hepatitis for living a long and healthy life. Good liver health also benefits other vital organs – including the heart, brain and kidneys – that rely on the liver to function.

“Millions of people are living with undiagnosed and untreated hepatitis worldwide, even though we have better tools than ever to prevent, diagnose and treat it,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“WHO remains committed to supporting countries to expand the use of those tools, including increasingly cost-effective curative medication to save lives and end hepatitis.”

To reduce new infections and deaths from hepatitis B and C, countries must ensure access to treatment for all pregnant women living with hepatitis B, provide hepatitis B vaccines for their babies at birth, diagnose 90 percent of people living with hepatitis B and/or hepatitis C and provide treatment to 80 percent of all people diagnosed with hepatitis. They must also act to ensure optimal blood transfusion, safe injections and harm reduction. The reduction of hepatitis B infections in children through vaccination is a key intervention to limit viral hepatitis infections overall. The target for hepatitis B incidence is the only Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDG) health target that met in 2020 and is on track for 2030. However, many countries in Africa do not have access to the birth dose hepatitis B vaccines.

However, a new WHO report shows that of the 64 countries with a policy, only 32 countries reported implementing activities to screen for and manage hepatitis B in antenatal clinics.

The report also shows that of the 103 countries that reported, 80 percent have policies to screen and manage hepatitis B in HIV clinics, with 65 percent doing the same for hepatitis C.

WHO advocates for taking advantage of price reductions in medication to reaccelerate progress in expanding treatment. A 12-week course of medication to cure hepatitis C now costs 60 dollars for low-income countries, down from the original costs of more than 90 000 dollars when first introduced in high-income countries. Treatment for hepatitis B costs less than 30 dollars per year.

For people who want to maintain liver health, WHO recommends hepatitis testing, treatment if diagnosed, and vaccination against hepatitis B. Reducing alcohol consumption, achieving a healthy weight and managing diabetes or hypertension also benefit liver health.