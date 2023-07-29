CTD arrests 10 suspects across Punjab

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has successfully foiled a major terror plot by apprehending 10 suspected terrorists associated with banned extremist groups during operations in different areas of Punjab.

According to a CTD spokesperson, a total of 132 intelligence-based operations were conducted in various districts of the province to proactively deal with any potential acts of terrorism. During these operations, 134 individuals were interrogated, and 10 alleged terrorists were arrested. The suspects were found in possession of weapons, explosives, and other prohibited materials.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Uzair, Adil, Hazrat Shiyan, Ramzan, Abdul Rehman, Usman, Muhammad Asif, Muawiya, Osama, and Abdul Rehman Ahmed.

The spokesperson disclosed that they were affiliated with banned organisations, including Tehreek Taliban Pakistan, Daesh, Sepahe Sahaba Pakistan, Lashkar Jhangvi, and others.

The arrests took place in intelligence-based operations conducted in various cities, including Lahore, Attock, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan, and DG Khan.

Four hand grenades, 1 IED bomb, 893 grams of explosives, seven detonators, 11 ft. safety fuse, two 30-bore pistols with 10 bullets, three magazines of banned organisations, 73 pamphlets, 94 stickers, a map of Pir Adil’s tomb (DG Khan), two mobile phones, and Rs17,780 rupees in cash were recovered from them. The spokesperson saidthat the terrorists had planned to carry out attacks across the province, targeting important installations, religious places, and foreign nationals.

In a separate incident, police have arrested seven individuals Usman, Hamza Mahmood, Amjad Attari, Altaf Hussain, Adnan, Shehryar, and Ijaz Al Hasan for sharing hateful content on social media. The perpetrators aimed to spread communal chaos by disseminating such content. The police have registered 14 cases against the individuals in DG Khan, Sargodha, Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Attock, Chicha Watani, Harappa, Aarfwala, Shergarh, and Chaurasta Mian Khan.