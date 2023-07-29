Police kill three in ‘encounter’

LAHORE: Three criminals involved in kidnapping for ransom and other heinous crimes were killed by CIA Cantt police in an alleged encounter.

The criminals were identified as Abdur Rahman, Fayyaz and Tahir Nadeem. The police team was taking the three to Barki for recovery when their accomplices fired indiscriminately at the police party to rescue the accused. As a result, the accused Abdul Rahman, Fayyaz and Tahir Nadeem were injured by the robbers' own firing. The attackers managed to escape under cover of darkness. The accused were being shifted to the hospital in injured condition but all the three died on their way to the hospital. The accused had abducted a renowned businessman of Defence from the limits of Civil Line police station a few days ago and released him after getting a ransom of millions of rupees.