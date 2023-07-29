Boy accidentally shoots mother to death

NOWSHERA: A 10-year old boy accidentally triggered a rifle killing his mother in Amangarh area here on Friday. Farooq Khan told police that his son Aziz, a student of Class-III, was playing with the repeater gun of his father when it fired accidentally, hitting his mother Nadia in the head. The deceased woman had one son and three daughters while his husband Farooq has retired from the army.
LONDON: Yorkshire County Cricket Club were slapped with a huge 48-point deduction in the English County Championship...
QUETTA: The heavy rains causing floods lashed Balochistan on Friday as multiple roads, including a part of the...
PESHAWAR: In view of the increasing shortage of fodder for animals, the Agriculture University Peshawar has developed...
ISLAMABAD: Around 200 paediatricians have successfully been trained in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir...
WANA: Elders of Zali Khel tribe said here on Friday that tribal elders and Jirga system have a key role in maintaining...
LAHORE: Students intending to apply for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test have raised concerns about...