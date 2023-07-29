Low-category flood at Head Balloki

NANKANA SAHIB: The area around Head Balloki in the Ravi River is experiencing a low-category flood.

As of Friday, the water flow had reached 59,080 cusecs, with a discharge of 44,780 cusecs. Unfortunately, the floodwater has entered the houses and fields of Nawan Kot, Laloana, Thakar Kay, Bashoki Par, Aloki, Jatan Da Wara, and nearby villages. People who have livestock are facing significant challenges in evacuating from these flooded areas. To address the situation, the district administration has taken action by converting government schools in these areas into flood relief camps.

This move aims to provide shelter and support to those affected by the flood. Moreover, DC Nankana Mian Ahsan Rafique said that Rescue 1122 Nankana has already relocated more than 5,000 individuals and over 100 cattle to safer places. This proactive approach aims to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population and their livestock.

To protect the cattle population from potential health issues, the livestock department has administered vaccinations to approximately 53,000 cattle so far.