Over 500 suspects arrested after attack on Northern Bypass

KARACHI: Pakistan’s commercial capital has witnessed terrorism, militancy, sectarianism, gang war, and political and ethnic violence until September 5, 2013, when the law enforcement agencies-Rangers and Police-initiated the Karachi Operation’ under directives from the federal government.

The law enforcers were also somewhat successful and were able to break the backbone of the terror outfits; however, despite this, terrorists continue to prove their existence somewhere. Whether it is a Chinese Consulate attack, a Pakistan Stock Exchange attack, a Karachi University attack, or a Karachi Police Office attack, their footprints cannot be ruled out.

In the recent past, they (terrorists) attacked the personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh Police in Karachi; however, the terrorists were unable to achieve their target as the CTD personnel were travelling on a bulletproof mobile van.

The terrorists targeted the CTD mobile van in an overnight bomb attack near the Northern Bypass in the Manghopir area of Karachi when the vehicle of the CTD’s intelligence wing was returning from the Kutcha area. The explosive material had been attached to a motorcycle. As a result of the blast, the front side of the vehicle was partially damaged, and three CTD personnel were slightly injured. The CTD team was targeted by the explosive-laden motorcycle that was parked near a graveyard in the Kutcha area. The CTD team had been on a mission in that area for a few days against the banned Tehreek Taliban Pakistan.

The CTD vehicle was bulletproof, due to which no major loss occurred. The motorcycle used in the attack was completely destroyed, while the CTD van was partially damaged. The CTD personnel sustained injuries as the windows of the van shattered. Two kilogrammes of explosive material were used in the attack, and a remote-controlled device was used to detonate it. A similar motorcycle with explosives was earlier prepared to attack the Chinese Consulate, but the bomb could not be detonated.

A bomb blast that previously occurred in the Kharadar area also bore resemblance to the recent incident. Though CTD officials remained unable to trace and arrest the suspects behind attacking the CTD’s Intelligence Wing mobile van in the Manghopir area, the CTD has intensified operations across the city in the aftermath of the attack. The CTD police have taken several suspects into custody during phase-wise intelligence-based operations across the city.

According to CTD officials, the operations have so far been conducted in various parts of the city, including the Northern Bypass, Band Murad Goth, Surjani Town, Mochko, Saeedabad, Naval Colony, Raees Goth, Mauripur, Hawkesbay, Usmanabad, Lyari, Macchar Colony, Clifton, Boat Basin, Gizri, Civil Line, Defence, Korangi Industrial Area, Landhi, Quaidabad, Memon Goth, Sukkan, Shah Latif, Steel Town, and Bin Qasim Town.

According to the statistics shared by the CTD, during the intelligence-based operations, more than 500 suspects were taken into custody. Most of the apprehended people were later released after questioning, while the rest were handed over to the local police.

However, despite daily intelligence-based raids, the CTD officials remained unable to arrest any hardcore terrorists, especially those behind the attack on the CTD mobile van in the Manghopir area.

According to a spokesperson, the CTD will continue operations on a daily basis in various sensitive areas of the city of Karachi this month.