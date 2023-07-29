Akugue continues fairytale run to reach final

BERLIN: German teenager Noma Noha Akugue continued her fairytale run in her hometown tournament, defeating Diana Shnaider in straight sets to make the Hamburg Open final on Friday.
Wild card Akugue, ranked 207 in the world and playing in her first WTA main draw event, said she was "speechless" after winning through 6-3, 6-3 to set up a meeting with Dutch seventh seed Arantxa Rus. "A week ago, I didn´t even know if I would get a wild card," Akugue said, adding she "could not believe" her run had continued to "my first final" on Saturday.
"I hope I can keep playing my best tennis in the final." Akugue, born in Hamburg to Nigerian parents, broke her fellow 19-year-old twice in the first set and once in the second to continue her breakout run in the tournament.
