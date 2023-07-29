PCB initiates hunt for new coaching team

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has initiated the search for a new head coach and support staff, sources said.

The current team director, Mickey Arthur, and head coach, Grant Bradburn, are unlikely to continue in their current roles with Zaka Ashraf having assumed the charge of PCB. Arthur was appointed when Najam Sethi was leading the board.

Already, Misbah-ul-Haq has been appointed to lead a newly formed technical committee. This committee, under Misbah's guidance, will be responsible for making significant decisions regarding the future of Pakistan cricket.

Arthur was appointed as Team Director in April 2023, following a prolonged negotiation with Sethi. Bradburn assumed the role of head coach in May 2023, with a two-year contract.