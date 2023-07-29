Hockey team leaves for ACT on August 1

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has officially announced that the national team will travel to India on August 1 via the Wagah border and will reach Chennai from Amritsar by road to participate in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to take place from August 3 to 12.

However, there are still some challenges to overcome as three officials are awaiting their visas. Moreover, the newly-appointed head coach, Shahnaz Sheikh, is also facing difficulties in obtaining his visa on time.

Despite these hurdles, Pakistan is determined to showcase its prowess in the tournament. The team's first match is scheduled against Malaysia on August 3, followed by a highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals India on August 9.

Squad: Muhammad Umar Bhatta (c), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Muhammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (Vice Captain), Roman, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman, while the standby includes Ali Raza, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Abdul Wahab, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Arsalan and Abdul Qayyum.

Pakistan's schedule

August 3 - vs Malaysia

August 4 - vs Korea

August 6 - vs Japan

August 9 - vs India