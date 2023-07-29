Sweden won’t back down against ‘physical’ Italy at Women’s WC

WELLINGTON: Captain Kosovare Asllani warned her Sweden team won´t back down in the face of Italy´s physical approach when the two unbeaten sides clash at the Women´s World Cup on Saturday.

A victory for either will be enough to qualify for the knockout phase from Group G but Italy-based Asllani said her team will need to come through a rigorous examination.

Third-ranked Sweden dug deep and found a 90th-minute winner in their 2-1 defeat of South Africa in their opener, while 16th-ranked Italy also left it late before beating Argentina 1-0.

A 2-2 draw between Argentina and South Africa on Friday leaves the two European teams as favourites to advance from the group.

Experienced AC Milan midfielder Asllani -- the only outfield Swedish player in Italy´s top flight -- has warned her team-mates to expect some old-fashioned Italian treatment in Wellington.

"I´m quite used to that type of football. It´s very focused on man-marking and we know that there will be tough situations," she said.

"The duels are very important. We expect them to come in very close... but other spaces will open for us as a result. "We never turn down the offer of a physical game so we´re very much looking forward to it."

Italy coach Milena Bertolini said her side have improved since last year´s winless exit from the group stage at the European Championship, where she believed a first-up 5-1 thrashing from France affected their confidence.

Beating Argentina was therefore a major boost but Bertolini said they´ll need to do better against a Swedish side who picked up a World Cup bronze medal four years ago.

"We are about to play against a team that is a very high level, that is well rounded," Bertolini said. "It has a physical intensity but also is very technical, so it´s the whole package."

Asllani was unsurprised Italy´s goal was rarely threatened by Argentina, pointing out that they kept nine clean sheets during their 10 World Cup qualifying matches.

Barcelona forward Fridolina Rolfo, who scored the equaliser against South Africa, was replaced late on in that game with a knee complaint.

She said she had trained without incident, although the injury hadn´t completely cleared. Sweden have contested all eight previous Women´s World Cups with their best performance coming in 2003 when they lost the final to Germany. They have finished third three times. Italy reached the quarter-finals in two of their three appearances.