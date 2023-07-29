Notifications of cancellation of students’ admissions suspended

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday suspended the Dawood University of Engineering & Technology’s (DUET) notifications with regard to the cancellation of six students’ admissions for protesting against fee hike.

Mohammad Fahad and five other students filed petitions challenging the DUET administration’s notifications with regard to the cancellation of their admissions. Their counsel Usman Farooq said that the petitioners did not commit any misconduct as alleged by the university administration.

He said that the power to cancel an admission vests with the syndicate of the university and on the recommendation of the disciplinary committee.

He added that the petitioners were neither arrayed before the disciplinary committee nor had the syndicate of the university passed any order for the cancellation of their admissions.

He also said that the impugned notifications were issued when the petitioners were due to appear for their semester examination from July 31, urging that if an interim relief order was not passed, the petitioners would not be able to take their exam.

He requested the court to suspend the impugned notifications of the university and allow the petitioners to sit their final exams, which are scheduled to be held from July 31.

After the preliminary hearing of the petitions, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry said that the points raised in the petitions require consideration. The court issued notices to the provincial higher education commission, DUET and others, asking them to file their comments.

The bench ordered that in the meantime, the impugned notifications of DUET with regard to the cancellation of admissions of the petitioners would remain suspended.

The court said that the notifications should not be used to prevent them from appearing in their exams from July 31. The bench said that the interim order would remain subject to the outcome of the petitions.

Tuition fee case

The SHC also directed the Dow International Medical College (DIMC), the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) and others to file comments on a petition of local MBBS students against the charging of tuition fees in US dollars.

The petitioners said that they are Pakistani students who took admissions in the DIMC for medical studies. Their counsel said that the college administration is demanding that his clients pay their fees in US dollars despite the fact that they are Pakistanis and earning in rupees.

He said that the dollar rate has increased over the past year due to the devaluation of the rupee, so it would become impossible for the petitioners to pay their annual fees in dollars due to the shortage of dollars in the money market as well as its increase in value against the rupee.

The court was requested to declare the act of the college to charge fees in US dollars from local students as illegal, and to direct them to take fees from the petitioners on the rate of conversion of US dollars to rupees applied on the date the petitioners had secured admissions at the college.

The court directed the DIMC to file comments along with copies of the prospectus and the admission policy.