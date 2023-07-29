Floods again

The rainy season has become a scourge due to the poor drainage systems in our towns and cities. In fact, it would not be unfair to say that, in many places, there is no drainage system to being with. This deficiency creates a lot of problems for the people, particularly commuters and my city, Shahdadkot is no exception.
The flood water from last year has not even fully gone and we are already facing new floods. We might get a repeat of last year’s havoc if the authorities do not nip this problem in the bud.
Irshad Ali
Qambar-Shahdadkot
