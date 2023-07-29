Trying to help

I am a retired public official in my late eighties and my children are well-established and live independently. During my service, I got four plots out of which I sold one for my children. The current level of poverty, aggravated by the onslaught of floods, makes my heart bleed.
I have decided to sell the three remaining plots and surrender 25 per cent of my pension to help the poor. Can anybody guide me as to where I should deposit the money to ensure that it reaches the right places?
NAK Lodhi
Islamabad
As an avid user of social media and messaging apps, I have often felt frustrated by the limitations of existing...
The rainy season has become a scourge due to the poor drainage systems in our towns and cities. In fact, it would not...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Farah Gogi likely to become approver against Imran, Bushra’ . It sounds like...
Controlling pollution in Karachi is a complex issue that requires a multi-faceted approach. One way to reduce...
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have maintained steadfast relations for decades. The latter has helped us in number of ways,...
Buyers of brand-new mobile phones should be careful because many users are finding out that these phones become...