Trying to help

I am a retired public official in my late eighties and my children are well-established and live independently. During my service, I got four plots out of which I sold one for my children. The current level of poverty, aggravated by the onslaught of floods, makes my heart bleed.

I have decided to sell the three remaining plots and surrender 25 per cent of my pension to help the poor. Can anybody guide me as to where I should deposit the money to ensure that it reaches the right places?

NAK Lodhi

Islamabad