Turning informer

This letter refers to the news story ‘Farah Gogi likely to become approver against Imran, Bushra’ (July 25, 2023). It sounds like becoming an approver is turning out to be quite the popular role and seems to be looked at as an easy way out of allegations and accusations of any wrong doings. Azam Khan is adopting the same path as Gogi now. How can one wash their hands from any wrongdoings they committed when the time was right for them and come out clean by pointing fingers?

Some left the PTI and now blame Imran Khan for all the wrong decisions taken by the PTI and one tends to agree with this for the most part as we know that he is a stubborn person when it comes to taking decisions and this has been his personality since his cricketing days. However, when it comes to corruption, one is certain that those around Imran Khan were equally involved in the corrupt practices in order to benefit themselves. The question is how long the country will continue to be used as a playground for shady and fraudulent games? This trend should stop forthwith.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada