Depolluting

Controlling pollution in Karachi is a complex issue that requires a multi-faceted approach. One way to reduce pollution is to improve waste management and recycling systems, which can help reduce the amount of waste that is burned or dumped in the city. Another way is to promote the use of clean energy sources, such as solar or wind power and to encourage the adoption of energy-efficient technologies.
Reducing the number of cars on the road and promoting the use of public transportation or cycling can also help reduce air pollution. Increasing public awareness about the harmful effects of pollution and promoting environmentally-friendly behaviors can help create a culture of sustainability in Karachi.
Taha Ahmed
Karachi
