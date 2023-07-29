A friend in need

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have maintained steadfast relations for decades. The latter has helped us in number of ways, including by preventing our economic misery from worsening. A few weeks ago, we received $2 billion in financial support from our ally and this money has the potential to help us towards sociopolitical and economic growth if it is spent wisely. As CPEC continues to progress and with the China-brokered Iran-Saudi pact opening new doors, our relationship with Saudi Arabia is set to reach new heights.

Given the tremendous benefits CPEC has to offer not just Pakistan but the entire region, it is likely that Saudi Arabia would want to prevent an economic meltdown in Pakistan and is possibly why they have extended a helping hand at this critical juncture.

Aamir Ali

Shikarpur