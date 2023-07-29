Postponement

This refers to the news report ‘Govt to tighten purse strings, break begging bowl: Shehbaz’ (July 26, 2023). With government showing no intention of tightening the purse strings or breaking the begging bowl, replacing the latter with the begging suitcase or sack is obviously the only option.

How else could the government, during the last days of its tenure, cover its royal style of spending. And mind you, the financial crunch has only been postponed and not really solved yet.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi