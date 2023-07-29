Postponement

This refers to the news report ‘Govt to tighten purse strings, break begging bowl: Shehbaz’ (July 26, 2023). With government showing no intention of tightening the purse strings or breaking the begging bowl, replacing the latter with the begging suitcase or sack is obviously the only option.
How else could the government, during the last days of its tenure, cover its royal style of spending. And mind you, the financial crunch has only been postponed and not really solved yet.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
As an avid user of social media and messaging apps, I have often felt frustrated by the limitations of existing...
The rainy season has become a scourge due to the poor drainage systems in our towns and cities. In fact, it would not...
I am a retired public official in my late eighties and my children are well-established and live independently. During...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Farah Gogi likely to become approver against Imran, Bushra’ . It sounds like...
Controlling pollution in Karachi is a complex issue that requires a multi-faceted approach. One way to reduce...
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have maintained steadfast relations for decades. The latter has helped us in number of ways,...