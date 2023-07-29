Optional law

The Punjab caretaker government has increased the minimum wage from Rs25000 to Rs32000. However, other than a few well-established companies, most firms do not comply with many government laws and regulations. Many companies are already paying some of their employees less than the old minimum wage, which is undoubtedly a cruel act. The Punjab government must ensure that the minimum wage regulation is actually implemented by all companies so that struggling workers are not deprived of their rights in this time of high inflation.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
As an avid user of social media and messaging apps, I have often felt frustrated by the limitations of existing...
The rainy season has become a scourge due to the poor drainage systems in our towns and cities. In fact, it would not...
I am a retired public official in my late eighties and my children are well-established and live independently. During...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Farah Gogi likely to become approver against Imran, Bushra’ . It sounds like...
Controlling pollution in Karachi is a complex issue that requires a multi-faceted approach. One way to reduce...
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have maintained steadfast relations for decades. The latter has helped us in number of ways,...