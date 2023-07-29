Optional law

The Punjab caretaker government has increased the minimum wage from Rs25000 to Rs32000. However, other than a few well-established companies, most firms do not comply with many government laws and regulations. Many companies are already paying some of their employees less than the old minimum wage, which is undoubtedly a cruel act. The Punjab government must ensure that the minimum wage regulation is actually implemented by all companies so that struggling workers are not deprived of their rights in this time of high inflation.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad