Poverty reduction

LAHORE: Poverty is an enigma that needs different solutions in different cultures. Poverty in developed economies is mostly due to reluctance of individuals to engage in economic activity. In the developing world, poverty barriers to economic activities make people poor.

The ability of individuals living in poverty to scale up and improve their economic situation varies depending on various factors, including access to resources, education, opportunities, and the overall economic conditions of their country or region. We must realise that poverty is a complex issue and cannot be generalised for every individual or community.

In many cases, those who are considered to be living in absolute poverty, are the ones that barely meet their basic needs for survival. They therefore find it challenging to scale up without external assistance. Absolute poverty is typically defined by the World Bank as living on less than $1.90 per day. People in absolute poverty often struggle for access to basic necessities like food, shelter, and healthcare, making it difficult for them to escape the poverty trap without significant support. This support is usually missing in countries like Pakistan, where the government struggles to meet even recurring expenses.

Poverty is a relative term when seen from the standard of living of different communities. Those who are just above the poverty line may have slightly more access to resources and opportunities than those living in absolute poverty.

Though they might be able to improve their situation by securing more stable employment, obtaining education and skills training, and accessing social safety net programmes. However, even for those living just above the poverty line, various barriers can hinder their efforts to improve their lives, such as lack of access to quality education, limited job opportunities, and economic instability.

The classification of middle class and lower middle class can also vary depending on the country and its specific economic indicators. In Pakistan, the real middle class tends to have more stable access to basic needs and some discretionary income.

They often have better access to education and healthcare, which can provide a pathway to further opportunities and socioeconomic mobility.

The lower middle class on the other hand possess little assets. Its skilled and semiskilled human resource is its main asset. When the economy is running smoothly, this lower middle class has access to lower level education, but lacks discretionary income to scale up the standard of living. In economic downturns like the one in vogue in Pakistan, the middle level employees are the first to lose jobs. If the recession lasts longer they gradually fall into poverty. This is happening in our country.

Normally governments, NGOs, and international organisations play a crucial role in implementing poverty reduction strategies and providing support to those in need. This time around the efforts are concentrated on containing the damage that has been done.

Efforts to improve access to education, healthcare, employment opportunities, and social welfare programmes need resources, which most of these organisations lack. But then there is no other way of lifting people out of poverty and enabling them to move towards upward mobility.

Our planners must understand that poverty is a complex and multifaceted issue, and addressing it effectively requires comprehensive and targeted approaches tailored to the specific needs and challenges faced by different communities and individuals.

It will remain an unachievable task till those in power muster the courage to withdraw unwarranted perks to VIP employees in terms of free almost unlimited petrol and free electricity. If free electricity of up to 2,000 units monthly is withdrawn, the government from each withdrawal could provide free power to 200 households consuming 200 units per month or save Rs150,000 per individual high grade employee.