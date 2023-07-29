Stagnant German growth clouds eurozone economy

Berlin: Flatlining German growth figures on Friday contrasted with positive performances in France and Spain, adding to worries that the traditional manufacturing powerhouse could become a drag on the eurozone economy.

The German economy stagnated in the second quarter of 2023, missing forecasts for modest growth, as weak purchasing power, higher interest rates and low factory order books all weighed on the euro zone's largest economy.

According to the federal statistics office, there was no quarter-on-quarter change in gross domestic product in seasonally adjusted terms. A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast an increase of 0.1 percent, after the economy fell into a mild recession in winter. The figure was worse than expected by many observers, with the analysts surveyed by the financial data firm FactSet betting on a 0.3-percent rebound.

It followed two quarters around the turn of the year in which German output shrunk, sending Europe´s largest economy into recession.

Germany remained the worst-performing major euro zone economy in the second quarter, while the French and Spanish economies grew at a sustained pace on the back of stronger exports and tourism, statistics agencies said.

While zero growth in the second quarter means the German economy has technically exited recession, Friday´s figures were preliminary and could still be revised down when final data is published later.

The limp performance will do little to quell doubts about the state of the German economy, which was hit hard by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing sharp rise in energy prices.

The disappointing result put Germany behind eurozone peers France and Spain, which both reported positive figures in the second quarter.

The French economy -- the eurozone´s second biggest -- posted a surprise 0.5 percent rise in GDP. Spanish growth came in at 0.4 percent, slower than in the previous quarter, but still better than expected. But the smaller Austrian economy fared even worse than Germany, shrinking 0.4 percent in the second quarter.

The European Union´s statistics agency is due to publish growth data for the whole eurozone on Monday. Germany "seems to be stuck in the twilight zone between stagnation and recession", said Carsten Brzeski, head of macro at ING bank.

After shrinking by 0.4 percent in the last quarter of 2022 and 0.1 percent over the first three months of 2023, the German economy looked in a dismal state. Output was 0.2 percent smaller in the second quarter of 2023 than it was a year ago, according to calendar-adjusted figures from Destatis.

Germany´s winter recession coincided with a contraction in the eurozone as a whole. But while the currency bloc was expected to bounce back in most places, Germany´s struggles looked set to continue. "For the third quarter, the overall signs are pointing to contraction again," said Jens-Oliver Niklasch of LBBW bank.

"In all probability, a negative result for GDP growth will be recorded for 2023 as a whole." One positive note was the stabilisation of German household consumption in the second quarter after the weak winter half-year, according to the statistics office.

"There are indeed slightly positive trends in private consumption and investment, but that is not enough, and the figures are anything but satisfactory," German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said .

But Habeck rejected calls for an economic stimulus package. "Whoever distributes money with a watering can in times of high inflation only brings one thing to growth: inflation." "We continue to see the German economy being stuck in the twilight zone between stagnation and recession," said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING.

Weak purchasing power, thinned-out industrial order books, the impact of the most aggressive monetarypolicy tightening in decades, and the expected slowdown of the U.S. economy, all argue in favour of weak economic activity, Brzeski said.

The German statistics office also revised the figures for the previous quarters to a 0.1 percent GDP decline in the first quarter from a prior estimate of a 0.3% drop and a 0.4 percent contraction in the last quarter of 2022, revised from a decline of 0.5 percent.

"The German economy will remain stuck in the mud for the foreseeable future," said Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

In France, the strong showing came despite a fall in household consumption. The result was boosted by exports, the manufacturing industry and energy production.

The robust growth is a boon for President Emmanuel Macron´s government at a time of multiple domestic political challenges. Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told RTL the performance as "remarkable".

The slight dip in Spanish growth -- 0.4 percent in the second quarter, down from a revised 0.5 percent increase seen in the first three months of the year -- was due in part to the poor performance of the country´s drought-hit agriculture sector.