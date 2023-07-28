Pakistan top WTC points table

LAHORE: Pakistan's clinical performance against Sri Lanka in the second Test has propelled them to the top position on the points table of the ongoing World Test Championship Cycle 2023-25.

The Babar Azam-led side secured a convincing clean sweep by defeating the Lankan Lions by an innings and 222 runs at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo.

The commanding win in the second Test, combined with their four-wicket victory in the first Test at Galle, has helped Pakistan accumulate a perfect 100.0 PCT (Points won by a team/ Points Contested). They have earned a total of 24 points in two games, putting them ahead of India, who have won one out of their two matches, with 16 points and a PCT of 66.67.

Australia and England currently hold the third and fourth positions on the points table, respectively. Australia have gathered 26 points in four games with a PCT of 54.17, while England have secured 14 points at a PCT of 29.17.

Pakistan cricket team achieved a historic milestone by securing their 5th Test series victory against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, making them the most successful visiting team.

Pakistan surpassed Australia and England, who have four series wins each in Sri Lanka. India and South Africa have won three and two series, respectively, in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf has congratulated Babar Azam and the company for winning the two-match Test series.

"Pakistan team played really well and they deserve all the praise for starting the new ICC Test Championship cycle on a winning note," said Ashraf. "This victory shows the hard work and potential of our players. Congratulations to Babar Azam and the whole team. This victory will boost our confidence ahead of Asia Cup and World Cup," he added.