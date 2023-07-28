NA body meets on 31st to settle unresolved sports issues

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) will meet last time on July 31 before dissolution of the assembly to discuss performance of three leading sports organisations.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and Pakistan Squash Federation’s performances during the last one year will be discussed in detail. However, one of the main items on the agenda list is to consider Gun & Country Club Bill 2023.

“This probably will be the last meeting of the committee before NA Committee’s dissolution on or around August 9. Before the dissolution of assemblies, we have to settle some unresolved issues regarding the cricket board and hockey federation. It is very important that unresolved matters should be settled before the dissolution of assemblies,” one of the committee members, when approached, said.

He added that even questions put up by Dr Mehreen Razzak Bhutto almost a year back about overall expenditures, salaries and other perks and privileges of the PCB employees have not been settled as yet.

“We have communicated to the PCB that they must come up with answers and other relevant answers. Same is the case with the hockey federation which also has to furnish details as to why no efforts are being made to settle the pending issues. Hockey federation’s secretary Haider Hussain is on the record to have said that the federation will accept the decision coming from the prime minister regarding the future of Pakistan hockey in special reference with the high-profile committee formed by the PM. Now that the decision has come from the top, it is believed the recommendations will now be implemented.”

The Ministry for IPC is in process of finalising minutes of the decision reached by the committee during a meeting held under Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in the chair.