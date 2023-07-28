PSB too grants NOC to hockey team

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Thursday issued an NOC for Pakistan’s national hockey team’s participation in the Asian Champions Trophy starting in Chennai (India) from August 3 (The News reported in Thursday edition).

The NOC was issued after getting clearance from the concerned ministries and other relevant authorities. The process to secure the NOC for team’s traveling to India is rigorous, and the PSB has diligently facilitated the necessary procedures.

Asian Champions Trophy is one of the major hockey events on the Asian Hockey Federation’s calendar. Beside Pakistan, other teams participating in the event are India, South Korea, Japan, China, and Malaysia.

Pakistan will start their campaign with the match against Malaysia on August 3 with the final of the event to be played on August 12.

“As the team embarks on this journey, the entire nation rallies behind them, united in support and pride for their representation of Pakistan's sporting spirit.

The PSB extends its best wishes to the team for a successful and commendable performance in the upcoming championship,” a PSB official said.