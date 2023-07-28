Gold gains Rs2,600/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs2,600 per tola on Thursday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs224,700 per tola in the local market.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs2,230 to Rs192,644. Gold rates increased by $3 to $1,975 per ounce in the international market.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,357.68.