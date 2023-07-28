Rupee extends gains

KARACHI: Pakistan currency extended gains to a second straight session after consecutively falling for over a week on importer dollar demand. A State Bank’s decision to ease cash dollar import for exchange companies has helped the rupee to gain ground against the greenback in the previous two sessions.

In the interbank market, the local unit ended at 286.45 per dollar, up 0.21 percent compared with Wednesday’s close of 287.04. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a tweet announced that the Export-Import (Exim) Bank of China had rolled over $2.4 billion in loan repayments due in the next two years, which also proved to be a positive trigger for the currency markets on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the State Bank of Pakistan announced a decision to allow exchange companies import cash dollars against the value of their export consignments of permissible foreign currencies within five working days, through reputed cargo/security companies.

The arrangement shall be in place until December 31, 2023, and will be subject to the condition that total cash US dollars imported by an exchange company during the period shall not exceed 50 percent of the value of its export consignments, according to SBP notice.