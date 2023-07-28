SBP forex reserves fall $541m to $8.19bn

KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dropped by $541 million to $8.186 billion in the week ending July 21, the central bank said on Thursday, ascribing the decline in the reserves to external debt repayments. The reserves can cover imports of nearly 2 months, according to brokerage Arif Habib Limited.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.534 billion. The reserves of commercial banks stood at $5.348 billion, up by $10 million.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves got a boost after the country’s receiving the first tranche of $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund, under a shot-term standby arrangement approved by the lender of the last resort. Inflows from friendly countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, also contributed in the increase in the reserves.

SBP reserves had surged by $4.2 billion to $8.7 billion as of July 14, highest level in nine months, thanks to financial support from the bilateral and multilateral partners. Analysts noted that that was the highest level of foreign exchange reserves seen since October 2022 and hailed as a boost to the nation’s balance of payments and investor confidence in the economy.