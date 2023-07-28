SBP fines six banks Rs350.8m for non-compliance

KARACHI: he State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) imposed penalties totaling Rs350.8 million on six banks in the quarter ended June 30 for or non-compliance with legal or regulatory requirements.

The SBP takes supervisory enforcement actions against those institutions that fail to comply with legal or regulatory requirements and these actions may range from the imposition of penalties, administrative and financial sanctions, and reference to concerned law enforcement/prosecution agencies.

The banks have been advised to enhance their internal processes and controls and ensure meticulous compliance with the regulatory instructions. The SBP expects all banks to adhere to the prescribed rules and regulations and take appropriate measures to avoid recurrence of such violations in the future.