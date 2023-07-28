Stocks hit 20-month high as bull run continues for 7th session

Upbeat stocks continued a bull run to a seventh straight session on Thursday and reached 20-month high at the benchmark index amid multiple positive triggers, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 394.47 points or 0.85 percent to 47,077.00 points against 46,682.53 points recorded in the last session.

The index crossed 47,000 points marks after 20 months. The highest index of the day remained at 47,393.47 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 46,779.75 points.

Zafar Moti, a former director of PSX, said there were multiple factors, which led the stocks to pass 47k points psychological level after a few years.

“Market has taken award of the best-performing market,” he said. “IMF treaty, friendly countries’ promise to deposit forex funds, investment in energy and refineries, an increase in the reserves and smooth running of the political setup towards the elections and expectation of good results played the positive role.”

“Overall, I see next week good as well with the peaceful passing of Ashura. Next week, the market will cross 47,500 points level,” he added. The KSE-30 index also increased by 116.90 points or 0.70 percent to 16,808.68 points against 16,691.77 points.

Traded shares increased by 26 million shares to 455.106 million shares from 429.515 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs17.879 billion from Rs14.137 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.098 trillion from Rs7.066 trillion. Out of 344 companies active in the session, 146 closed in green, 182 in red and 16 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed higher in the earnings season amid speculations ahead of SBP key policy rate announcement this week and likely govt smooth transition to caretaker setup next week.”

Higher banking spreads, a strong rupee, and the forex reserves nearing $8.7 billion played a catalyst role in a bullish close, he said.

The highest increase was recorded in Rafhan Maize shares, which rose by Rs250 to Rs8,650 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, which increased by Rs90 to 6,890 per share. A significant decline was noted in Faisal Spinning, which fell by Rs29.47 to Rs363.44 per share, followed by Pak Tobacco, which decreased by Rs15.12 to Rs679.89 per share.

CEO of Topline Securities, Muhammad Sohail, said, “Pakistan stock market is the best performing in the world in July with a USD gain of 15 percent. Benchmark KSE 100 Index has reached a 20-month high to reach 47077. Today’s volume of PKR 28b (USD100mn) is at 19 months high,” he said.

The main factors of the rally included the IMF deal, dollar inflows from friendly countries, increasing forex reserves and falling inflation. Moreover, clarity on a smooth transfer of power to the caretaker government who will organise an election in November is a positive move, according to Sohail.

“Interesting foreign portfolio investors are back with net buying of close to $18 million in July by foreign corporates,” he said.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 40.150 million shares which closed lower by 2 paisas to Rs1.39 per share. It was followed by K-Electric Ltd. with 30.225 million shares, which closed flat at Rs2.30 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Oil & Gas Dev., Hascol Petrol, Pak Petroleum, Agritech Limited, National Bank XD, Habib Bank, Cnergyico PK and Unity Foods Ltd. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 263.337 million shares from 272.500 million shares.