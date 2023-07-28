Oil industry asks regulator to raise HSD price

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's oil industry has asked the regulator to raise the price of high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs10 to Rs12 per litre for the first half of August, saying it faces massive losses due to higher import costs and lower domestic prices.

The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), which represents refineries and oil marketing companies, said in a letter to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday that the diesel price should reflect the actual premium of $11.50 per barrel on the latest cargo imported by Pakistan State Oil Co. (PSO), the nation's largest fuel supplier.

"This would lead to an increase in the HSD price by 10-12 rupees per litre," the OCAC said. However, if the government follows its own interpretation of a decision by the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet in July 2020, which aimed to ensure accurate recovery of inventory costs, it may keep the diesel price unchanged and inflict a loss of 9-8 billion rupees on the industry, it added.

The OCAC also warned that if the outgoing government reduces the diesel price to woo voters for upcoming elections, then the oil industry may face a loss of Rs24-25 billion.

The refineries and oil marketing companies have already braved a loss of 11 billion rupees in the second half of July because of the forced reduction of HSD by 7 rupees per litre, the OCAC said.

The OCAC also informed that there has been no import of HSD during the second fortnight of July. In order to avoid further losses for the industry, OCAC urged OGRA to work out HSD pricing for the first fortnight of August based on the actual premium applicable on the latest HSD cargo imported by PSO, which stands at $11.50 per barrel.

The OCAC also asked the regulator to arrange a meeting with industry members alongside OGRA's finance and supply chain teams to arrive at an amicable solution.

It argued that the meeting will give the industry an opportunity to thoroughly present its perspective, ensuring that the price for the first fortnight of August is calculated considering the industry's input.