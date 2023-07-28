SC disposes of Musharraf’s plea over non-prosecution

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Thursday disposed of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf’s plea seeking repayment of surety bonds for bail in the murder case of former Baloch leader Nawab Akbar Bugti.

A two-member bench of the apex court, led by Justice Ijazul Ahsen, heard the plea. No counsel appeared before the court on behalf of Musharraf at which the matter was disposed of for non-prosecution. It is pertinent to mention that Musharraf had already been acquitted in the alleged murder of Baloch leader.