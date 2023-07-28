CJCSC on five-day Australia tour

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza is on an official visit to Australia from 24-28 July 2023 for defence and security talks and 1.5 Track security dialogue, says an ISPR press release.
During the visit, the CJCSC met high-ranking civilian and military leadership, including General Angus J Campbell, Chief of Defence Forces, Australia. In the meetings, both the generals agreed to further expand military-to-military cooperation. The CJCSC also visited the Royal Military College and addressed the participants of Australian Defence College.
