Justice Isa watches ‘Mission Impossible’

ISLAMABAD: The audience watching ‘Mission: Impossible’ in Islamabad Club’s movie theatre on Wednesday evening was pleasantly surprised when they noticed one of their fellow movie-goers: designated Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The incoming CJ was joined by his spouse Mrs Sarina Isa.

The CJ-to-be, seen enjoying popcorn at the cinema, was the subject of people’s curiosity and enthusiasm at seeing him and his wife there. Some people had also gone up to him and shaken hands with respect; the incoming chief justice’s reaction was -- in what has come to be his usual hallmark of modesty -- to greet them with a smile. Some more observant among the people at the club also noticed that Justice Isa had come to the club in his own car -- and that, in fact, he was the one who had driven it there.

Son of Qazi Muhammad Isa of Balochistan, who was a leader of the Pakistan movement and a close associate of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Justice Qazi Faez Isa is known in the capital for his simplicity. He is also known for ditching protocol and security and coming to the Supreme Court on foot from his residence at the Judges Colony situated on a hilltop adjacent to Margalla Hills.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa will assume office as the chief justice of Pakistan on September 16 and will continue in the role till early 2025.