Govt to refund another Rs12bn to over 81,000 Pakistani pilgrims: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood on Thursday said that the government would refund another Rs12 billion to over 81,000 Pakistani pilgrims who performed Haj under the Regular Haj Scheme.

Addressing a news conference, the minister said that pilgrims have already been refunded Rs4.5 billion at the rate of Rs55,000 per pilgrim deposited before their departure for Saudi Arabia to purchase sacrificial animals.

Talha Mahmood, while sharing details with newsmen, said that every pilgrim would be refunded Rs97,000 to Rs132,000 to be deposited in their accounts from Monday (July 31).

He said every pilgrim would get a refund of at least Rs97,000 while those 18,000 pilgrims who were given accommodation outside the centre of Madina would be refunded an additional Rs14,000. The minister said that the 22,600 pilgrims who faced problems at Mina and were unable to get the train facility would be refunded an additional Rs21,000.

Initially, the applicants for the regular scheme deposited Rs1,175,000 for the northern region and Rs1,165,000 for the southern region.

With refunds, the Haj expenses would come down to less than Rs1,030,000.

The minister said they managed to secure accommodations for pilgrims at much cheaper rates as compared to the year 2021.

On the other hand, Senator Talha said that private operators despite receiving heavy Haj expenses disappointed pilgrims. “We have decided to listen to such complaints and conduct hearings to take action against private operators,” he said.

Sharing further data, he said that 78 per cent of pilgrims were given accommodation near Haram while 47 per cent of pilgrims got tents in old Mina. He said that Pakistan had got a total quota of 179,210 pilgrims for the next year’s Haj.