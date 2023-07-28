Nawaz concludes UAE, Saudi Arabia tour, departs for Europe

DUBAI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif concluded his tour of Dubai and Saudi Arabia and departed for Europe on Thursday, Geo News reported.
Nawaz Sharif is expected to spend nearly two weeks in Europe, and he is accompanied by several other members of his family.
The tour, the sources said, included visits to three European countries, during which Nawaz Sharif had two significant meetings scheduled.
