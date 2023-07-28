Petition against special court’s decision: Two LHC judges recuse themselves from hearing govt pleas

LAHORE: Two different judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday recused themselves from hearing government's plea against the decision of a special court which had issued show cause notices to IG Punjab police, IG prisons and secretary home department.

The Punjab government had challenged the decision of the Special Court Central in the Lahore High Court in which the IG Police Punjab, IG Jails and Home Secretary were fined and issued show cause notices for not producing former Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi before the court.

The government's application was first submitted for hearing in front of Justice Shujaat Ali Khan of Lahore High Court but he recused himself from hearing the case. After that, the government presented the petition for hearing before Justice Farooq Haider who also recused himself from hearing the petition and sent the petition to the Chief Justice.