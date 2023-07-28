PPP leader’s house, hujra attacked with grenade

NOWSHERA: The house and hujra of the Pakistan People’s Party leader was partially damaged when an alleged militant of the proscribed outfit lobbed a hand-grenade into his male guesthouse in Risalpur in Nowshera district at night, police said on Thursday.

Pir Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Risalpur and PPP leader, while registering a report at the Counter-Terrorism Department police station said that he had received a letter from the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan on July 1 last. He said the TTP militants had demanded Rs10 million extortion and had also threatened him of dire consequences if the money was not paid forthwith.

The complainant said that later he also received phone calls from the numbers of neighbouring country Afghanistan to arrange the money or face dire consequences.

He also claimed that the militants later made phone calls from Pakistani numbers on July 21 and 26, threatening him that his entire family would be eliminated if the said amount of extortion money was not delivered immediately. He said the militants hurled a hand-grenade on his house on Wednesday night after he could not arrange the money.

As a result, the house and the adjacent hujra were partially damaged after the hand-grenade exploded. However, the family members remained unharmed in the subversive act.

The CTD registered a case and started an investigation.

The CTD later released a footage of close circuit camera television in which a man could clearly be seen hurling the hand-grenade into the house and then fleeing. Pir Muhammad Aslam is the PPP’s provincial leader and had contested elections twice on the party ticket but he could not make it to assembly.