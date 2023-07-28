LHC grants bail to PTI leader Shehryar Afridi in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI. The Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Division Bench Justice Anwar Haq Pannu and Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Khan Afridi who was implicated in the GHQ attack case. The court also directed the PTI government’s former Interior Minister to deposit a surety bond of Rs200000 on Thursday. The court also granted bail to seven other accused allegedly involved in the 9th May incidents.

Afridi was represented in court by Advocate Sher Afzal Khan Marwat and Advocate Chaudhary Ishtiaq. The case was heard by a Division Bench of the Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench comprising Justice Anwar Haq Pannu and Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid. Special Prosecutor Chaudhry Ikram Minhas represented the government. After the hearing, the Division Bench granted bail to Afridi and the other seven accused.