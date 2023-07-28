‘Reuse of syringes, contaminated blood transfusion major causes of hepatitis C, HIV spread in Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Around 1.5 billion injections are used annually for the administration of medicines while the rate of reuse of needles and syringes is between 15-20 percent, which is resulting in the spread of blood-borne diseases like Hepatitis B&C and HIV, experts said on Thursday.

“On average, a person is getting 6 to 6.5 injections per year in Pakistan, which is double the number of injections given to people in other parts of the world. Often, syringes and injections are reused, which is a major cause of Hepatitis B&C and HIV in Pakistan”, Dr Faisal Sultan, a renowned infectious diseases expert said while talking to The News on Thursday.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), in Pakistan, almost 12 million people are suffering from hepatitis B or C. Each year 150,000 new cases of the disease are reported and the majority of people catch this infection in healthcare settings without being aware of it.

Talking to The News in connection with World Hepatitis Day 2023, Dr Faisal Sultan maintained that the reuse of syringes and sharing of needles by the quacks and even by some healthcare practitioners is the leading cause of the spread of Hepatitis C and HIV in Pakistan.

This is evident from the HIV outbreak in Ratodero, Larkana in 2019 where quacks and general practitioners reused syringes, infecting hundreds of children with HIV. “Unfortunately, the majority of people believe that they can only be cured through injections which is not true as many diseases can be treated through oral medicines.

When so many injections are used in the country, sometimes syringes are reused and this leads to the spread of infections like Hepatitis C and HIV from one person to another”, Dr. Faisal Sultan informed.

Clarifying that Hepatitis B and C are blood-borne diseases, which means that these two diseases are not spread through unsafe drinking water, he warned that Hepatitis B, C and HIV are spread through blood, either through sharing of needles and syringes or unsafe blood transfusion.

“Hepatitis B and C as well as HIV also spread through unscreened, contaminated blood when blood of an infected person is transfused to a healthy person. Pregnant ladies, people who lose blood during accidents and trauma, and children requiring blood transfusions for being Thalassemic often contract Hepatitis B, C or HIV due to contaminated blood transfusion”, he added.

Calling for the awareness of people as well as healthcare workers, Dr Faisal Sultan said Pakistan should follow the example of Egypt, which aggressively screened its entire population and those found infected with Hepatitis B&C were effectively treated, which resulted in a decline in the incidence of Hepatitis C.

“Incidence of Hepatitis C and HIV is very high among injectable drug users and there is a need to provide them with new syringes as well as introduce Oral Substitute Therapy, to prevent the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C among them”, he further said.

Another clinician and hepatologist, Dr. Hyder Abbassi from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad says Hepatitis A and E cause acute hepatitis in which symptoms of jaundice, vomiting, body aches and fever are visible. It settles in 4-6 weeks with supportive medicines. In rare cases it gets complicated and patients land in ICU. Similarly, Hepatitis A and E are also spread by polluted water.

“On the other hand, Hepatitis B and C are more dangerous in the way that they cause chronic Hepatitis and symptoms are not evident until the disease is advanced and the liver is damaged. With this several complications arise like blood in vomitus, black-coloured stools, build-up of ascites fluid in the abdomen and altered consciousness level. It even leads to liver tumour,” he added.

He maintained that people should get screened for Hepatitis B and C as 9 out of 10 people living with Hepatitis don’t know they have hepatitis.

The government should take measures to create awareness among people and offer free screening for all. For Hepatitis B effective vaccine is available and if people are vaccinated we can reduce the burden of this disease.