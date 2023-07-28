Four of family killed in mansehra roof collapse

MANSEHRA: A woman and her three children died when roof of a room in the house caved in in Photta Shahkot area on Thursday
The local residents said that a landslide hit the house of one Muhammad Amin in Photta Shahkot area, burying four members of the family alive under debris.
As a result, his wife, 45, son Abdul Jabbar, 9, Abdul sattar, 5, and two-year old Haleema Bibi died on the spot. Muhammad Amin belonged to Kohistan district but he was living here in connection with his business.
