CJP convenes JCP meeting on August 2

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umer Ata Bandial convened the meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on August 2 for deliberation over the appointment of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan as permanent Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC).

At present Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, senior judge is performing his functions as acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) after former Chief Justice of the High Court Justice Musarat Hilali was elevated as judge of the Supreme Court.

On July 7, former Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Musarat Hilali became the 2nd woman judge of the Supreme Court after Justice Ayesha A Malik. With the elevation of Justice Hilali, the strength of the apex court rose to 16 in response of the actual strength of 17 judges.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial has now convened the meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to be held on August 2 whereby deliberation would be made for appointment of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan as permanent Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.