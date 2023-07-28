Naqvi orders enforcing security plan

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the security plan for Youm-e-Ashure. The chief minister on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding peace and security. During the meeting, a detailed review of the security plan was conducted to ensure the protection of the lives and property of the general public, especially on the day of Ashura.

The meeting also discussed measures taken for the protection of foreign nationals, particularly Chinese citizens. It was decided that complete restrictions on drone coverage would be imposed during processions and gatherings on the 9th, and 10th of Muharram. The law enforcement agencies, including the army, rangers, and police will hold a flag march. The chief minister instructed all commissioners and RPOs to prepare necessary contingency plans in view of possible rains during the processions and gatherings.

He emphasised that the security plan put in place for the protection of the general public during Muharram must be implemented without any compromise, and the code of conduct must be strictly enforced.

The CM also visitied Nisar Haveli and other areas to review security measures.

Regarding the protection of foreign nationals, especially Chinese citizens, the chief minister directed to follow the SOPs. In response to the events of May 9, the meeting ordered the monitoring of the performance of district JITs and reviewed the progress in prosecuting those involved in the acts of May 9.

IG police provided a briefing on the security arrangements during Muharram, and civil and military officials also presented their reports.

flood safety embankment: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired the 6th meeting of the cabinet standing committee on finance and development at his office on Thursday.

In this meeting, approval was granted for the construction of a flood protection embankment in Chiniot's rural area to safeguard them from the flood. The CM directed that immediate action should be taken to build a flood protection embankment in Chiniot; otherwise, other remaining rural areas might also get submerged.

The meeting also approved restoration project for channels, drains, and drainage affected by floods in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur. Moreover, the meeting decided to include Signal-Free Corridor Project from Main Boulevard Gulberg (Centre Point) to Walton Road (Defence Morr), Bedian Road Roundabout Underpass Project and the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop (SL-3) Project from Raiwind Road to Multan Road in the ADP.

An allocation of Rs1.80 billion was approved for the construction of the new emergency and trauma centre at Jinnah Hospital. Additionally, a cardiac unit will also be established in the new emergency.