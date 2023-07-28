Caretaker PM, polls outcome talk of the town

ISLAMABAD: Who is going to be the caretaker prime minister and what would be the outcome of the next general elections have become the subject of gossip in every gathering.

The fate of PTI Chairman Imran Khan is yet another subject that remains under discussion. Likewise, a reception hosted by the Egyptian Ambassador in Pakistan Dr. Tarek Dahroug and his spouse Ms. Aliaa Sarwat to commemorate their National Day was no exception.

The reception was attended by guests belonging to different walks of life including ambassadors/high commissioners, diplomats, religious scholars and officers of various services.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malikiy, Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Paçaci, French envoy Nicolas Galey and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Allama Tahir Ashrafi were conspicuous among the guests.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman was chief guest on the occasion. She was the one who not only attended COP27 at the Egyptian tourist resort Sharm-el-Shaikh but also took keen interest in making it result-oriented, especially for Pakistan since it was badly hit by the flood across the country last year. In her brief address, Sherry spoke high of the role Egypt played for climate issues. She felicitated the people of Egypt on their National Day and maintained that Egypt has distinction among the Arab African states. She thanked Egypt for hosting a COP27 where the ‘Loss and Damage fund’ was delivered.

The minister emphasised the need to promote joint investments and flagged existing cooperation in defence and other sectors between the two brotherly countries.