Punjab CM, health minister inquire after torture victim, her mother

LAHORE: Caretaker chief minister met with the little girl Aiman and her injured mother in Mayo Hospital Thursday.

The girl and her mother were subjected to torture by the girl’s father in Vehari. Mohsin Naqvi inquired after the under-treatment the little girl, her mother and inquired after their well-being at the VIP room of AVH. The CM promised to provide them justice and assured them that the treatment of the little girl would be arranged from excellent doctors to restore her eyesight.

Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has been issued directions with regard to treatment of eyes of the little girl. The Punjab government will provide all possible assistant to restore eyesight of the girl. The girl was subjected to worst torture and the accused will not be able to escape punishment.

The injured woman apprised the CM of the torture being committed on her and her children. Mohsin Naqvi underscored ‘The Punjab government will provide excellent educational facilities to your family.’ She stated that she only wanted justice, adding that whatever happened with her and her children is inexplicable. Later, Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the media persons said that the govt would provide justice to the girl and her mother.

In reply to a question, Mohsin Naqvi said that threats persist but the law enforcement institutions are doing their complete work. ‘I appeal to the media and other persons not to use drones as there is a threat of terrorism due to usage of drones during Muharram.

Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram also visited Mayo Hospital and inquired after the victims. Dr Haroon and Dr Moeen gave a briefing about the medical facilities being provided to the victims. The minister while talking to media said that one eye of the girl was saved by the efforts of doctors.